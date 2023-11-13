Smog Engulfs Delhi (Again): Post Diwali, AQI Dips, Air Pollution Worsens in NCR

Hours after Diwali celebrations, the air quality in Delhi deteriorated to “hazardous” levels.

On Monday, 13 November, AQI at Delhi’s Pusa crossed 970, while Anand Vihar touched 849. Overall, Delhi’s AQI stood at 275 in the “poor” category, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed a similar pattern across the national capital region.