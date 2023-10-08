‘Fear of Judgement’: Why Young Adults Hesitate To Take Mental Health Leaves

Earlier this year, Prerna Kedia, a 25-year-old corporate employee based in Bengaluru, made a resolve that she won’t ever bring up or talk about any mental health-related topics at her workplace.

What made her take this decision was how her manager responded to another colleague of hers. This colleague, Kedia tells FIT, confided in their manager about how she was having trouble adjusting to the office’s work culture and was having a tough time.

While Kedia had assumed that the manager would be supportive, the latter allegedly told her: