Gill, Kohli, Maxwell: Why Are Cricketers Experiencing Cramps During the WC?

It’s the 23rd over of the much-awaited World Cup 2023 Semi Finals. India is batting against New Zealand. Mitchell Santner is bowling and Shubman Gill, in form, has already secured 79 runs for the team.

But that’s right when the batsman experiences a cramp. A medical team runs onto the ground and Gill has to retire. India eventually won, and the rest is history. But what happened to Gill?