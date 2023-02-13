Rihanna Confirms Her Second Pregnancy During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna's representative officially confirmed the news of her pregnancy.
During the performance, she hinted at the fact that she was pregnant – she was seen cradling her midsection several times which lead to widespread speculation on social media that she was pregnant. The news was later confirmed by her representative.
Rihanna sang and danced to some of her hit songs, ‘We Found Love,’ ‘Diamonds; and ‘Work.’ The singer performed at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, where the Philadelphia Eagles were playing the Kansas City Chiefs.
When she was expecting her first child Rihanna spoke with Vogue about her pregnancy, saying: “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.'”
She also went on to add, “I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”
The Grammy winner and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby, a son, on 13 May 2022.
