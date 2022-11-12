Amid Air Pollution, Delhi Sees a Rise in Hospitalisations: Doctors Explain Why

Last week, a survey conducted by LocalCircles stated that at least one member in every four out of five families in Delhi NCR is reeling under the health impacts of the increasing air pollution in the region.

Speaking to FIT, doctors in hospitals in Delhi-NCR talk about the situation in the OPDs as AQI levels in the region remain dangerously high – and it's not a pretty picture.

They report that cases of upper respiratory infections, and asthma have gone up, and so have ICU admissions. Here's what they said.