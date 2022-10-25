Tips To Protect Your Hair From Air Pollution
Here are a few tips to protect your hair from the harmful effects of air pollution
As we grow and have to take care of ourselves, we realise how challenging it is to take care of your skin and hair. It requires regular efforts to keep your hair healthy and good-looking when you travel around or have to live in extreme weather conditions and changing environmental conditions.
Weeks after Diwali, cities will witness the poorest air quality and we cannot stress enough how important it is to take care of your hair. No matter how subtle the harm may be, you can still feel the difference when your hair becomes thin and hair fall is the reason. Thus, here are a few tips to protect your hair from air pollution.
Cover Your Hair
The first things that come to my mind is to use trendy scarves and bandanas to cover your hair from the free radicals in the polluted air that are not visible but are extremely harmful to the hair. Cover-ups are a barrier between your hair and environmental pollutants. You can elevate an outfit with trendy and colorful scarves this way.
Avoid Thick Sticky Hair Products
We tend to apply layers of products to our hair which makes the hair sticky. Few people tend to use thick serums and styling products to keep the hair in place but they can attract more pollutants, thus causing more harm than normal. Instead of an oil-based product, opt for water-based products to keep the cuticles healthy and free radicals at bay.
Try Deep Hair Treatment
There are various deep hair treatments and many can even protect your hair from pollution or can treat them to some extent. Few believe that these hair treatments are temporary or are for cosmetic results but no, the right treatments with the right products can be extremely helpful. It helps get rid of oily scalp and product buildup and helps battle the negative effects of air pollution.
Prevent Heat Styling Products
During the festive season, we often use various styling products but we forget that the heat and high temperatures damage the hair, making the hair strands weaker and more prone to hair fall, hair thinning, and grey hair. To prevent this, make sure to use heat protectants and avoid their use if possible.
Weak hair is more prone to damage from pollution, thus let your hair air-dry and flaunt the natural hair texture.
Use Quality Hair Products
We often ignore our hair products and use the ones that are kept in the hotel or home bathrooms. But your hair texture and requirements can be different from your other family members. Use customisable hair products that help tackle your hair problems.
Use shampoos and conditioners that do not strip off natural oils from your scalp, thus preventing debris accumulation and keeping the hair hydrated.
