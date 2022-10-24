As Delhi's Air Quality Plunges, Here's Why The Diwali AQI Isn't Fully Accurate

A day before Diwali 2022, air pollution levels in Delhi touched 600 on the Air Quality Index, going well beyond hazardous levels. And if the past years' trend continues, this particulate matter concentration will only get worse in the days following Diwali.

Why should you care? Because the air you breathe is quite literally killing you. A 2019 study in The Lancet found that air pollution killed 1.67 million Indians in one year, the highest number in the world.

Exposure to this air, even for a short time, could trigger heart attacks in people with cardiac problems, respiratory problems, wheezing, fatigue and other complications in even healthy people.

Eight out of 10 of the world's most polluted cities are also in India, with Gurugram topping the list.

To top this off, the Air Quality Index, used to measure levels of particulate matter in the air, has one big flaw. Which we'll get to in a bit.

So, what are real reasons the Delhi-NCR belt witnesses horrific pollution from October to January? How can you tell what the REAL air quality is? And where does the Air Quality Index fall short? Let's find out.