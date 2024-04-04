The Obesity Paradox: Malnutrition Has Many Forms But Needs A Unified Response

Over the past year, global media has flooded us with news about novel forms of anti-obesity drugs demonstrating dramatic impact on weight reduction and diabetes control while also offering proof of protection against cardiovascular disease.

These drugs (mostly belonging to the class of glucagon-like peptide agonists) have now become blockbusters in high-income countries (HICs), earning billions for the manufacturers.

Patients are clamouring for them, and imitation products are emerging rapidly to exploit the demand-supply gaps.