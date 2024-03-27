'I Relate to Kate Middleton': A Mother's Guide to Breaking Tough News to Kids

In the shadow of a global icon's struggle, Kate Middleton's brave confrontation with breast cancer and her openness in sharing her diagnosis with her children, many of us find a poignant reminder of the universal challenges faced by parents in moments of vulnerability.

My own journey through cancer, fraught with fear, uncertainty, and moments of deep isolation, has offered me invaluable lessons on navigating these unfathomably tough conversations with our youngest, most treasured listeners.