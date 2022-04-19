13 Essential Foods For Any Healthy Refrigerator AKA Your Healthy Shopping List

Looking for an easy recipe for good health and long life? It can’t get any simpler than this – just stock your fridge right!

To make sure your table brims over with delicious foods that taste good and are super healthy for you too, make sure you stock these 15 musts in your fridge.

Water

Always have a nice cold pitcher of water handy. It’ll make sure you stay hydrated. It's easy to get dehydrated, especially if you’re physically active.

Run low on water and you’ll feel tired and run down long before you’re thirsty.

Indeed, never depend on feeling thirsty to know you need water – just keep drinking at regular intervals.

Drink at least 8 glasses a day; if you’re exercising in hot weather, even more. You can sweat as much as one and a half litres in an hour of intense exercise.