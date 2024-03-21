Does Intermittent Fasting Damage Your Heart Health? Here's What Experts Say

"A recent study reveals that individuals restricting their daily eating window to 8 hours may face an increased risk of mortality from heart disease.
Intermittent fasting is a wildly popular diet touted to have a slew of health benefits, including weight management and improvements in metabolic health.
However, over the years, the diet has also come under fire for its potential risks outweighing the potential benefits.
Adding to the list of cautionary studies, a paper published by the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology and Prevention found that people following an 8-hour time-restricted eating schedule faced a staggering 91 percent higher risk of death from cardiovascular disease compared to those consuming meals across 12-16 hours per day.
So, does this mean you shouldn't do intermittent fasting? Is there more to it? FIT speaks to experts to find out.
First, what even is Intermittent fasting? Intermittent fasting is a form of time-restricted eating, that confines eating to a specific window within 24 hours, commonly ranging from 4 to 12 hours.
The popular 16:8 protocol, for example, involves consuming all daily meals within an 8-hour window and fasting for the remaining 16 hours.
"Individuals should stop eating after 7 PM or 8 PM and continue fasting until the morning, with the first meal being consumed at 8 o'clock. This type of fasting is much more beneficial and healthy rather than opting the fast for long hours," says Dr Shikha Sharma.
Advocates of this approach highlight its ability to improve various cardiometabolic parameters such as blood pressure, glucose levels, and cholesterol.
Despite the short-term benefits often associated with time-restricted eating, the study underscores the importance of considering its potential risks, particularly for individuals with existing heart conditions or cancer.
For one, experts point out, the study hasn't been peer reviewed yet. Moreover, while the paper says it involved 20,000 participants in the US, the study's findings, by the admission of its authors, is based on self-reported information by the participants.
Commenting on the findings of the study, Dr Sudeep Khanna, Senior Consultant , Gastroenterologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, says, "It's too early to jump to any conclusion."
According to Dr Shikha Sharma, "The issue lies not with intermittent fasting, but rather with what people choose to eat after fasting."
She adds,
Dr Shikha Sharma goes on to say, one must break the fast with alkaline food like figs, coconut water, and fruits when the eating period starts.
On the flip side, it's crucial to avoid tea, coffee, refined flour (maida), processed foods, and other junk foods. Making wise dietary choices is key to reaping the benefits of intermittent fasting while promoting overall health and well-being.
According to Dr Shikha Sharma, Intermittent fasting is not recommended for people over the age of 60 and those under 20 years old.
Moreover, she says, pregnant women and individuals with specific health conditions such as diabetes, liver problems, kidney problems, gallbladder stones, ulcers, epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, and PCOS should avoid intermittent fasting.
Dr Sudeep also reiterates that intermittent fasting does not have a negative effect on the digestive system or heart as long as the right food is being consumed.
He explains, during intermittent fasting, glucose from the liver acts as a source of energy. Later, fat gets converted to glucose and acts as a source of energy. There is no harmful effect on any organ instead it is beneficial but only if the right food is being consumed.
This research serves as a reminder of the complexity of diet-health relationships and the importance of continually evaluating and refining dietary recommendations, as well as the need for further clinical research on the matter.
