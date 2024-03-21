Does Intermittent Fasting Damage Your Heart Health? Here's What Experts Say

First, what even is Intermittent fasting? Intermittent fasting is a form of time-restricted eating, that confines eating to a specific window within 24 hours, commonly ranging from 4 to 12 hours.

The popular 16:8 protocol, for example, involves consuming all daily meals within an 8-hour window and fasting for the remaining 16 hours.

"Individuals should stop eating after 7 PM or 8 PM and continue fasting until the morning, with the first meal being consumed at 8 o'clock. This type of fasting is much more beneficial and healthy rather than opting the fast for long hours," says Dr Shikha Sharma.

Advocates of this approach highlight its ability to improve various cardiometabolic parameters such as blood pressure, glucose levels, and cholesterol.

Despite the short-term benefits often associated with time-restricted eating, the study underscores the importance of considering its potential risks, particularly for individuals with existing heart conditions or cancer.