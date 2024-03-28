Feeling ‘Crazy in Love’? It Might Not Be Love, but Limerence

"The inability to see beyond the person and an obsessive focus on their perceived perfection define limerence."
Remember Tara, from Tamasha (starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles), fixated on the carefree and spontaneous Ved she meets in Corsica? She confesses, "It's been four years since we last met. But it still feels the same — I don't know what it is. I thought about love and all but then felt how stupid I am... Whenever I meet you it's just... (stops speaking)"
Or try recalling Geet from Jab We Met, who overlooked all the glaring red flags to paint a rosy picture of her relationship with Anshuman, unaware of its initial one-sidedness.
And then there's Joe Goldberg from You – the American psychological thriller TV series – where every woman he "loves" is just a figment of his imagination, his obsession consuming him even before truly knowing them.
Now, you might wonder, what connects these three fictional characters?
Well, if you look closely, you'll find that each of these characters yearns for something unattainable — a fixation on an idealised version of love that may not exist.
To delve deeper into understanding this romantic obsession intertwined with fantasy and delusion, FIT reached out to experts.
According to a US-based psychologist and published researcher Tanya Percy Vasunia, "Limerence is characterised as an intense state of infatuation or obsession, often described as extreme and all-consuming."
Elaborating on this, Shahzeen Shivdasani, a relationship expert and author of Love, Lust and Lemons, says that limerence can be best likened to experiencing love at first sight.
According to Shivdasani, people dealing with limerence may prioritise the object of their affection above everything else, even sometimes at the expense of their own well-being and other commitments.
"Such hyper-focus on one person can lead one to take impulsive actions to secure the object of their attraction," she adds.
While limerence may initially resemble falling in love, Vasunia explains that it follows a distinct trajectory with three stages: infatuation, crystallisation, and deterioration.
The initial stage of infatuation is marked by an overwhelming attraction towards another person.
During this phase, the individual becomes consumed by thoughts of the object of their affection, finding them irresistibly intriguing.
As the infatuation intensifies, it transitions into the second stage:
crystallisation. Here, the person begins to idealise the object of their infatuation and places them on pedestal, perceiving them as flawless and capable of fulfilling all desires.
However, when fantasy eventually dashes against reality, it leads to the third stage:
deterioration. The individual is confronted with the stark contrast between their love interest's idealised image and the actual person they are. As expectations remain unmet, disappointment ensues, leading to a grieving process for the loss of the fantasy.
She goes on to explains, "Limerence, at its core, is a rollercoaster of emotions that can leave individuals feeling dissonant about their feelings towards someone. This intensity can be so overpowering that it masks any doubts or concerns, both for themselves and those around them."
However, as time passes, the facade of limerence begins to fade, revealing the stark reality beneath.
Addressing the significance of attachment styles in the onset of limerence, Vasunia explains that attachment theory helps understand how individuals form emotional bonds and relate to others based on childhood experiences.
Additionally, there's a growing recognition of inner child work as a significant aspect of understanding limerence.
Inner child work involves exploring one's early relationships, particularly with caregivers, and how they shape perceptions of safety, security, and intimacy.
Yet Vasunia emphasises, "Blaming parents for attachment difficulties oversimplifies complex dynamics. Instead, it's about acknowledging the interplay between early experiences, individual processing of those specific events, and personal coping mechanisms."
Beyond attachment styles and the influence of early relationships, according to Vasunia, limerence, in some cases, can stem from trauma and function as a response to it.
A 2015 study, Exploring the Lived-Experience of Limerence: A Journey toward Authenticity, conducted by researchers Lynn Willmott and Evie Bentley also linked limerence with conditions such as anxiety, depression, and substance use.
However, Tanya cautions that trauma should be understood within its heavy context, encompassing emotionally jarring events with physical manifestations.
"In cases of profound trauma, where individuals struggle to move past the event, there is a tendency to romanticise or idealise the situation as a coping mechanism," she adds.
Furthermore, limerence can also arise following tumultuous experiences in previous relationships.
For instance, if someone has endured a particularly damaging relationship, they might seek solace in a subsequent relationship, perceiving it as a perfect antidote to their prior trauma. However, this perception may be flawed, leading to a recurrence of limerence.
While limerence occurring as a response to trauma is possible, it's not universal, and individual predispositions play a significant role.
"Seeking therapy or mental health support is advisable for those experiencing patterns of limerence tied to trauma or challenging experiences," advises Tanya.
While the intensity of limerence may diminish over time, its underlying patterns often persist, leading individuals to repeat similar emotional cycles with new objects of affection.
To address limerence without therapy, Vasunia suggests starting with first-order changes that can help regulate brain chemistry and mitigate the intensity of limerent feelings.
Get support from trusted individuals
Stick to routines
Journaling
Find other healthy distractions
Stay physically active
Focus on your overall well-being
However, second-order changes involves delving into attachment styles, and object relations, and addressing underlying psychological predispositions, and might need professional intervention.
Additionally, relationship expert Shahzeen Shivdasini emphasises the need for intentional effort to manage and overcome limerence.
She underscores the importance of setting boundaries, stating that difficulty in maintaining healthy boundaries can lead to unhealthy codependency on one's partner.
She adds,
While cultural narratives often glorify all-consuming love, according to experts, healthy love should be empowering, not debilitating like limerence.
