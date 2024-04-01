Difficult Delivery, Diabetes Risk: Why Is Maternal Obesity So Concerning?

In 2014, there were 38.9 million overweight and obese pregnant women globally. In the same year, India accounted for the largest number of overweight and obese pregnant women – at 11.1 percent or 4.3 million.

These are statistics from a decade ago. The data has not improved over the years. In 2022, there were 4.4 crore obese women in India – a significant chunk of them struggling with maternal obesity.

As health professionals sound an alarm about maternal obesity, this forewarning from a 2008 study, published in Obstetrics & Gynecology, still holds true: