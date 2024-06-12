NEET 2024: The Only Way To Restore Faith in the NTA Is Complete Transparency

Approximately 60,000 of these seats are in government medical colleges and the rest in private medical colleges with far higher course fee.

The clamour is for the seats in government colleges because of the affordability factor. In the offline exam, students mark the answer on OMR sheets. For every correct answer, four marks are awarded and for every incorrect answer one mark is deducted.

This year, right from the word go, NEET was marred by allegations of paper leaks, anomalies in questions with varying answers because of discrepancies in two different NCERT books, discrepancies in actual marks obtained by the student and the final marks awarded as published in the declared result, and a complete lack of transparency in response to allegations of various irregularities by the NTA.