Dr Babu KV vs Patanjali: A Doctor’s Long Fight Against False Medical Advertising

On 7 May 2022, Patanjali Ayurved made a commitment to the Uttarakhand licensing authority that they are withdrawing the advertisement.

"At that point, I thought it was a very simple process and it's over now. But the company put out advertisements of various products again on 10 July with similar claims and continued to do so till January 2023. Then they stopped for a while, and and again started in June 2023 till November 2023 when the last Supreme Court order came."

During Tuesday's hearing, Senior Advocate PS Patwalia, appearing for the Indian Medical Association, stated that just a day after the court's order in November 2023, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna (Chairperson of Patanjali Ayurved) held a press conference where they made misleading claims again and continued to publish advertisements claiming that Patanjali Ayurved products can provide permanent cures for ailments like diabetes, blood pressure, asthma, arthritis, and glaucoma.

"Whenever they are reprimanded, they stop it for a while and then restart it. This has been their policy," says Dr Babu, adding, "I tried writing to the Uttarakhand government again in December but got no response, not even through an RTI."