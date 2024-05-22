Rishi Sunak May Not Scrap UK Graduate Visa: What This Means for Indian Students

The purported decision also comes close on the heels of a report by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) last week, which recommended retaining the Graduate Route in its entirely after the review found no evidence of widespread abuse of the visas offered under it.

The MAC had been tasked to review the Graduate Route in March this year in the backdrop of rising immigration levels in the country. For instance, around 6 lakh foreign students had migrated to the UK between 2019 and 2024 – triggered primarily by the implementation of the route.

The report also stated that Indian students account for around 40 percent of Graduate Route users, followed by Chinese nationals.

Instead of scrapping the programme entirely, the Sunak government is said to be mulling milder policy changes to prevent "abuse" of the country's overburdened immigration system.