'NEET Not Neat': Why Students Are Alleging Gaps in Results, Demanding Re-Exam

“On what basis was loss of time calculated? The exam was conducted at 4,750 centres across India. Were CCTVs cameras checked in all these centres to identify which student lost how much time? There is no clarity on the formula used to calculate grace marks due to loss of time. We are only learning about this now. Why was this not mentioned by the NTA ahead of conducting the exam?” asked Dhruv Tangdi, a NEET aspirant, who prepared for the exam without any coaching.

The 22-year-old told The Quint that he was expecting a rank between 9,000 and 10,000, but was awarded a rank of 45,000, which is “very unusual” and points to inconsistencies in the conduct of the exam.