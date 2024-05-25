'Chaotic Last Year, Now This Year Too': Students Accuse NTA of Mismanaging CUET

"Only the NTA is to be blamed for this chaos," he adds. The testing agency is responsible for conducting CUET and many other national-level entrance examinations.

Unfortunately, Tripathi is not the only one to face such issues.

CUET this year has been marred by alleged paper leaks, postponements, and frequent changes in exam centres, resulting in many students missing out on writing their exams. The entrance exam, which is mandatory for undergraduate admissions to central universities, was introduced in March 2022, making this the third year of the new system being in place.

Late on 14 May, the NTA announced that an exam, which was scheduled to be held the next day [15 May] in Delhi, had been rescheduled to 29 May because of "unavoidable reasons."