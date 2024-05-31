‘8K Stipend is Not Enough For Non-NET Research Scholarship'

It’s frustrating when you want to conduct good research to help our education system and take our country forward, but we cannot. The main reason is that our monthly stipend is only Rs 8,000.

In this amount, do you expect us, non-NET research scholars, to conduct our research and manage accommodation, travel, and food comfortably?

It’s not possible! As a fellowship from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to carry out our research, it’s a struggle to survive.