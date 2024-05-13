'Why Is GGSIPU Admin Making Us Move to an Unfinished Campus in Delhi?'

GGSIPU students are protesting the university's decision to relocate them from Dwarka to Surajmal Vihar in New Delhi.
Journalism and Mass Communication students at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) in New Delhi are protesting against the administration's move to shift them from Dwarka Sector 16C campus to a new campus in east Delhi's Surajmal Vihar.
To understand the issue in detail, I spoke to the protesting students. A female student, who refused to reveal her identity, said, "During the admission in August last year, it was mentioned that our course study would take place at Dwarka Sector 16C campus. In the middle of the session, we are asked to relocate to the new campus. We are being cheated."
In March 2024, the university registrar ordered the relocation of the University School of Mass Communication (USMC) from Dwarka to Surajmal Vihar, effective from the academic session 2024-25.
The UCMC is a two years master's course at the university, having a batch strength of 60 students each year.
Order by the registrar.
Both day scholars and hostellers are against the move.
"It is very unfair on their part to make such a significant decision without consulting the students and their parents. We enrolled in the course based on the campus's available resources, location, and amenities. How can they now ask us to relocate?" remarked a day scholar.
The outstation students staying in rented accommodations near the Dwarka campus call the move irrational and hostile.
Another student highlighted the financial loss associated with relocation, stating, "I stay at a PG. The landlords take advances and security deposits when we rent accommodation. We will incur these monetary losses if the university eventually relocates us."
"When our classes started in September, I rented a PG here after paying an advance and security deposit with an 11-month rent agreement. Now, six months later, we are being asked to relocate. Who is going to bear this financial loss?" asks a student.
The students also allege that the infrastructure at the new campus, inaugurated in June 2023, is currently inadequate for the commencement of the course.
"On 3 May, we were given a tour of the new campus. Nothing was set up; there were no labs, just empty rooms. For our course, we require various labs for video production, sound recording, etc., but none have been established," said a student.
In addition to the labs and classrooms, students report that the new campus lacks various recreational activities facilities, a gym, and cycles on rent etc.
Students say they will protest peacefully until the university reverses the relocation order. "Why are we being forced into a campus that we didn't sign up for when we took admission?" asked a student.
(The Quint has contacted Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University regarding the issues raised by students. Their response is awaited. The story will be updated once a response is received.)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
