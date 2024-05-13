'Why Is GGSIPU Admin Making Us Move to an Unfinished Campus in Delhi?'

Journalism and Mass Communication students at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) in New Delhi are protesting against the administration's move to shift them from Dwarka Sector 16C campus to a new campus in east Delhi's Surajmal Vihar.

To understand the issue in detail, I spoke to the protesting students. A female student, who refused to reveal her identity, said, "During the admission in August last year, it was mentioned that our course study would take place at Dwarka Sector 16C campus. In the middle of the session, we are asked to relocate to the new campus. We are being cheated."