Karnataka HC Allows The Liver Doctor to Use X Account: What Has the Court Said?

‘X’ had Withheld Alt-Medicine Critic The Liver Doctor' AKA Dr Abby Philips'account.
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, 10 October, allowed hepatologist and alternate medicine critic Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, also popularly known as 'TheLiverDoctor', to access his X (formerly Twitter) account after it was suspended on 28 September.
The big point: The suspension, that happened nearly two weeks ago, was based on an order by a Bengaluru court after Himalaya Wellness Company alleged that Dr Philips used his X account to defame their company.
You must know: Justice SG Pandit allowed Dr Philips to access his account after he agreed to hide the alleged defamatory tweets against Himalaya Wellness Company, reported Bar and Bench.
For more context: Dr Abby Philips has in the past made posts on X alleging that Himalaya's herbal products are dangerous for consumption, particularly by people with liver issues.
The company thereafter filed a law suit seeking a permanent injunction as well as an ex-parte injunction order restraining Dr Philips from tweeting, publishing, republishing, or retweeting defamatory remarks against the company or its products.
He also told us: Speaking to FIT now, Dr Abby stands by his claims. "These are baseless claims because every post of mine on their flagship products is backed by scientific evidence."
What was said in court: Appearing for Dr Philips, senior advocate Aditya Sondhi stressed that the blanket gag be removed. He also said that the Himalaya product at the centre of this controversy – Live52 – has been banned in the United States.
What next? While X is yet to remove the suspension until 3 pm on 10 October, the case has been adjourned to November second week.
