Karnataka HC Allows The Liver Doctor to Use X Account: What Has the Court Said?

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, 10 October, allowed hepatologist and alternate medicine critic Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, also popularly known as 'TheLiverDoctor', to access his X (formerly Twitter) account after it was suspended on 28 September.

The big point: The suspension, that happened nearly two weeks ago, was based on an order by a Bengaluru court after Himalaya Wellness Company alleged that Dr Philips used his X account to defame their company.

You must know: Justice SG Pandit allowed Dr Philips to access his account after he agreed to hide the alleged defamatory tweets against Himalaya Wellness Company, reported Bar and Bench.