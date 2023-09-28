Why Has Alt-Medicine Critic The Liver Doctor's X Account Been Withheld?

The social media account of hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, who is more popularly known as 'TheLiverDr', was suspended by X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, 28 September, following an order by a Bengaluru Civil Court.

Dr Abby Philips is known for using his platform to critique 'alternate medicine' and 'pseudoscience', and debunk misinformation on health and wellness. He would often call out 'alternate-medicine' and herbal companies for misleading people.

What he told us: "X India has withheld my account as per a legal demand from the Himalaya Wellness Corporation," Dr Abby Philips told FIT.