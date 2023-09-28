Why Has Alt-Medicine Critic The Liver Doctor's X Account Been Withheld?

The social media account of hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, who is more popularly known as 'TheLiverDr', was suspended by X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, 28 September, following an order by a Bengaluru Civil Court.
Dr Abby Philips is known for using his platform to critique 'alternate medicine' and 'pseudoscience', and debunk misinformation on health and wellness. He would often call out 'alternate-medicine' and herbal companies for misleading people.
What he told us: "X India has withheld my account as per a legal demand from the Himalaya Wellness Corporation," Dr Abby Philips told FIT.
The big point: In the matter heard before a Bengaluru civil court, the Himalaya Wellness Corporation alleged that Dr Abby Philips has made defamatory statements in his social media posts against their company, which in turn has affected their business.
"They (Himalaya Wellness Corporation) approached a Bengaluru civil court and petitioned to file an injunction against my account after which X has taken this stance of withholding my account," said Dr Abby Philips.
His X page now reads, "@theliverdr has been withheld in globally in response to a legal demand."
For more context: Dr Abby Philips has in the past made posts on X alleging Himalaya's herbal products are dangerous for consumption, particularly by people with liver issues.
The company thereafter filed a law suit seeking permanent injunction, as well as an ex-parte injunction order restraining Dr Abby Philips from tweeting, publishing, republishing, or retweeting defamatory remarks against the company or its products.
He also told us: Speaking to FIT now, Dr Abby stands by his claims. "These are baseless claims because every post of mine on their flagship products is backed by scientific evidence."
"I have cited data from published papers which shows that Himalaya products are dangerous for people to consume, especially patients with liver disease. I have also myself analysed, using my own money, (and found) adulteration, contamination and substandard contents in their products."Dr Cyriac Abby Philips to FIT
What next? Dr Abby Philips said he has conducted a study, and written a report on this with a large sample of patients who have developed liver injury that is currently under peer review.
"I have all the data, all the patient details, all the toxicology analysis – everything that proves and substantiates all the claims that I have made about Himalaya’s products. It will be published soon," he added.
Dr Abby Philips also said that he will have to approach the Bengaluru High Court to reinstate his account.
