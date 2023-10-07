Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gatekeeping to Mindfulness: 9 Mental Health Terms Broken Down for You

Gatekeeping to Mindfulness: 9 Mental Health Terms Broken Down for You

Ahead of World Mental Health Day on 10 October, FIT breaks down nine common mental health terms for you.
Vibhushita Singh & Aishani Menon
Fit
Published:

Image used for representation.

|

(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/FIT)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representation.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read'Hard To Find a Therapist Who Gets It': Young Muslims Speak Up on Mental Health
Also Read'Suicide Mat Karna Bas': Kota's Counsellors Are Not Really Helping Students
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read'Anxiety Inducing, Affects Self-Worth': Experts On Hair Loss & Mental Health

While awareness regarding mental health issues has increasingly gained ground, thanks to social media, a lot of times people aren't fully aware of the meanings of mental health-related terms that they use on a daily basis.

Ahead of World Mental Health Day on 10 October, FIT breaks down nine common mental health terms for you.

Also ReadBreaking Barriers: How Men Are Seeking Support for Mental Health

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT