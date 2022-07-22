Benefits of Eating Jamun and Fun Ways To Include Them in Your Diet

Jamun or black plum has always been a lovely, colourful, and yummy fruit to enjoy during the summers and monsoon. But besides its taste, there are various health and medicinal benefits of this fruit that make it an excellent addition to our regular diet.

It is known to relieve stomach pain, and possesses anti-scorbutic, and diuretic properties. Jamun's polyphenolic properties help fight against cancer, heart diseases, diabetes, asthma, and arthritis.

Regular consumption of jamun also helps prevent various digestive disorders like flatulence, bowel spasm, stomach disorders, and dysentery. Jamun's antibacterial properties are used for strengthening teeth and gum. Jamun seeds are used to treat acne.

Let's have a look at the benefits of eating jamun in detail while we also help you know the different ways to incorporate jamun in your diet.