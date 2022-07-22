Benefits of Eating Jamun and Fun Ways To Include Them in Your Diet

Jamun and its benefits with a few fun ways to eat it.
Jamun or black plum has always been a lovely, colourful, and yummy fruit to enjoy during the summers and monsoon. But besides its taste, there are various health and medicinal benefits of this fruit that make it an excellent addition to our regular diet.
It is known to relieve stomach pain, and possesses anti-scorbutic, and diuretic properties. Jamun's polyphenolic properties help fight against cancer, heart diseases, diabetes, asthma, and arthritis.
Regular consumption of jamun also helps prevent various digestive disorders like flatulence, bowel spasm, stomach disorders, and dysentery. Jamun's antibacterial properties are used for strengthening teeth and gum. Jamun seeds are used to treat acne.
Let's have a look at the benefits of eating jamun in detail while we also help you know the different ways to incorporate jamun in your diet.
Monsoon and summer heat takes a toll on our digestive system. And bad digestion or digestive problems can affect the different functions or organs of the body directly or indirectly.
Jamun may be of great help here. It contains a variety of nutrients that can help manage stomach disorders like flatulence, bowel spasm, and dysentery. It also keeps the stomach sated and relieves stomach aches. Moreover, jamuns are considered to be an effective remedy for managing pains, especially those related to the digestive system or arthritis.
Regular consumption of jamun juice gives you healthy and glowing skin. It helps detoxify and purify the blood and thus makes your skin glow from the inside. The high content of vitamin C can help you attain blemish-free radiant skin.
The astringent properties of the fruit help reduce acne and pimples, improve the texture of the skin, and prevent wrinkles. It also helps fight toxins in the skin and prevents premature ageing as well.
The fruit contains jambolana, which possesses anti-diabetic properties and helps control the rate at which sugar is released into the bloodstream. Jamun seeds help increase insulin production and blood sugar levels as well. Thus Jamuns can reduce the symptoms of type 2 diabetes such as thirst and frequent urination.
Jamuns are an excellent source of vitamin C and iron and these nutrients help increase the haemoglobin count. Iron is responsible for purifying the blood. The increase in haemoglobin count allows your blood to carry more oxygen to the organs and keep your body healthy.
You can blend jamun, mint leaves, sugar, or jaggery, and lemon in a jar and freeze it in the ice cream holders easily available in the market. Freeze the mixture in the refrigerator for a few hours and your jamun popsicle is ready.
You can enjoy a jamun-quinoa recipe, which is healthy and delicious. It can be enjoyed all year round without getting bored of it. It contains the nutrition of boiled quinoa and the taste of jamun mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, and spring onions.
You can blend jamun with sugar and cardamom and add it to your custard. It will give a nice colour and enhance the taste of the regular custard. If need be, replace the normal milk with coconut milk for more benefits.
The best way is to enjoy the jamuns as they are, fresh and ripe straight from the trees.
