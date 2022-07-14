Vitamin C Deficiency: Signs and Symptoms of Lack of Vitamin C in the Body

Vitamin C is one of the essential nutrients that must be consumed regularly to prevent its deficiency. Vitamin C deficiency is rare in developed countries since people have the choice of buying fresh produce besides supplements.

According to United States National Institutes of Health, vitamin C deficiency affects 7 percent of the US Population and the main causes may include:

Poor diet

Alcoholism

Anorexia

Mental illness

Smoking

Dialysis

You might not be able to know that your body lacks vitamin C since it takes months for the body to show the symptoms but you may experience the symptoms mentioned below.

Here are the six most common signs and symptoms of vitamin C deficiency.