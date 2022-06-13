FAQ | ICMR Releases Travel Guide For Children and Teens With Diabetes

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) released a travel guide for children and adolescents with type-1 diabetes in India, on Sunday, 12 June.

According to the International Diabetes Foundation, India is home to the highest number of type-1 diabetes patients.

Studies have linked diabetes to long COVID and more severe symptoms, and this guide could help save many diabetics and children and adolescents with type-1 diabetes.

The 173-page guide, which also covers a list of pre-travel steps and travel precautions, is the first of its kind for patients with type-1 diabetes in India. It covers basic dos and don’t to ensure the safety of type-1 patients during travel.

Here are some of the new travel guidelines for children and adolescents with type-1 diabetes.