Osteoarthritis: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Osteoarthritis is one of the common forms of arthritis which affects millions of people across the globe. It affects the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of the bones and thus wears down over time.

Osteoarthritis can cause damage in any joint but mostly affects joints in your hands, knees, hips, and spine. The symptoms of osteoarthritis can be managed but the damage to the joints can't be reversed.

Approximately 80% of adults who are 55 years or older suffer from symptoms of osteoarthritis. As per an estimate, 240 million adults worldwide suffer from symptomatic osteoarthritis.