Identical Twins Have Same Likes & Dislikes, But What About Their Love Interest?

Identical twins in pop culture are known to look the same, dress the same, talk the same, and even have the same likes and dislikes. Turns out there's some scientific basis to this 'sameness'. But, does it extend to their choice in partners, too?

On 5 December, the papers were splashed with a picture of a pair of identical twins, Rinky and Pinky, all decked up in bridal wear, flanking a happy groom. That's right, one groom.

The headlines read different versions of – 'Twin Sisters Marry the Same Man'. The (il)legality of the marriage aside (the groom was booked for it), what really caught people's attention was that they were identical twins.