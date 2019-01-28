The Psychology of Divorce: What Happens When a Marriage Unravels

Anant: We were not able to adjust with each other. There were many things that were incompatible.

Rashi: The initial days became very difficult because the expectations from both the houses, specially his parents, were too much. On top of it, my husband stopped working as well. So the pressure of finances, running the house and from the in-laws was getting too much.

Preeta: Our marriage had become stagnant. We were okay, we were like any other couple. But then there wasn’t much conversation, there wasn’t much interaction apart from the mundane. You have to buy this, you have to do that, meet so and so, but there wasn’t any personal conversations. There wasn’t anything exciting happening in the marriage.

Rashi: All marriages are the same. And the second thing everyone said was have a child. In that whole dilemma of whether we want to the child or not, I got pregnant Man: A place like India, if you get divorced, you have to face everything - socially, mentally, physically, financially, everything you have to go through

Preeta: For ten years I used to tell myself that there is no way out. If I walk out now I’ll have to restart my life, my career, face my parents, all of that. I just stuck around with the marriage.

Rashi: Let me tell you here, during our marriage also twice I approached a counselor to see if we can make it work.

Kamna Chhibber, Psychologist, Fortis Hospitals: Counseling can play a very large role. When you are going through a breakdown of a marriage, we can look at can things be made better, and if they can be, what is it that we can do.