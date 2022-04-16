Marriage, Happiness, Joy and What It Means To Be Truly 'Shaad'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities have set off a frenzy in Bollywood. As fans across the country follow the news of this marital union of two of India's celebrated stars, we found it only apt to give some thought to the word 'shaadi' or marriage, which finds its roots in the Persian word 'shaad', which means happiness and joy.

There is a lot that has been expressed in the shaad as well as na-shaad (unhappy) state of being of poets. In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed reads Faiz Ahmad Faiz's nazm 'Soch', Hafiz Jalandhari's ode to spring 'Basanti Taran', and other poems that ask us to embrace happiness even if we don't feel shaad enough.

Tune in!