Row Over Nayanthara & Vignesh's Twins: What Does India's Surrogacy Law Say?

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, speaking to reporters in Chennai on 10 October, said that the state government would probe whether actor Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan, a director, followed the rules laid under the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Act and the Surrogacy Act 2021.

While the couple announced the arrival of their twin boys on 9 October, reports suggested that the babies were conceived through surrogacy, drawing the attention of the Tamil Nadu government.