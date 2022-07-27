Unidentical Twins, Identical Results: Siblings Get Top Scores in Class 12 Boards

Born two minutes apart, 17-year-old Anandita Misra and Aditya Misra scored the exact same scores in class 10 in 2020. Two years later, the unidentical twins – who studied at Gurugram’s Sottish High International School – have not only scored (pretty much) the same score but have also topped the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 result.

Anandita, the older twin, has got 99.75 percent, while Aditya has got 99.50 percent. Anandita’s score is a tie with 18 students, and Aditya’s with 58 students.

The two spoke to The Quint about healthy competition, their future, and online classes.