'I’ve Seen Very Few Marriages Work; I’d Like To Disprove That': Ali Fazal

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of their film Fukrey in 2012. Soon after, the two started dating and fell in love. The couple dated for almost 8 years, before the finally decided to exchange the vows.

Talking about his relationship with Richa and the connection that they share, he further told GQ, "There’s something spiritual I share with Richa. And I thank her for that because she’s made me more spiritually aware than I was before. I was all over the place; happy, but not centred, and I think that’s the whole idea; to find that and flow with it."

"We’re all flawed as human beings by nature, and nothing can be perfect. But you can try and revel in that flow, and hopefully flourish in it. All I know is that I will know this person for the rest of my days. I don’t know in what form, but I always know her; and that’s the best thing I could’ve asked for," he further added.