Siblings Separated During Partition Reunite at Kartarpur Corridor

In one such story that has surfaced recently, it is seen how a Sikh brother meets his Muslim sister in an emotional reunion that has gone viral. While the names of the siblings are not known, users have speculated that the sister converted to Islam when she moved to Pakistan.

Journalist Man Aman Singh Chhina has shared a picture of the two hugging each other with the caption, "One of the biggest advantages of Kartarpur Corridor has been that long separated siblings from 1947 have been able to meet each other. Just watched a video of a Indian brother and his Pakistani sister meeting in Kartarpur. Makes the eyes well up."

Check out the photo here: