'It Was Like Our Bodies Had Dried Up': 4 Siblings in MP Suffer From Rare Disease

The eldest sibling, Susheela, hasn't walked in 23 years. "The earliest symptoms were weakness and fatigue, but with time, we started losing all our bodily energy. It was like something was slowly sucking out all the power from our bodies," she said, recalling the agony of growing up with the disease.

“When my sister Susheela became bedridden, we were very sad. By then, the disease had started showing symptoms in all of us, but we never thought that we would have to quit school. As time passed, we couldn’t walk anymore. My backbone had started to bend inwards and my head tilted upwards, making it impossible to look on the road or to walk straight. I could no longer go to school and had to quit my studies,” Manish said.

But it was their father, Ram Naresh Yadav, who had developed the disorder first.