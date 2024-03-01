How To Reduce Salt Intake & Sodium Levels In the Body Naturally?

1. Instead of packaged meats switch to the freshly cut meats. Fresh cuts of beef, chicken or pork contain natural sodium, even though the the sodium content is much less than the hidden extra sodium which is added during processing in products like bacon or ham. A food item that keeps a little too well in the fridge for like days or weeks, that is a tip off that the sodium content is too high.

2. Fresh fruit and vegetables being very low in sodium prove to be the best food option for those who are willing to cut down on their daily sodium consumption. For more options they can also try canned and frozen fruits since they are also low in sodium.

3. To check the amount of sodium content in food products you can use the Nutrition label to compare the different options. While buying you need to look for the foods which are labeled “low sodium” or “no salt added”.

4. To further cut down on your sodium intake you can try to replace the salt with other flavorings by using fresh or dried herbs, spices, and zest and juice from citrus fruit to make your meals more tasty.