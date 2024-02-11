Actor Mithun Suffers From Ischemic Stroke: All You Need To Know About Condition

What is ischemic stroke? According to the American Stroke Association, “An ischemic stroke occurs when a vessel supplying blood to the brain is obstructed. It accounts for about 87% of all strokes. The main cause of ischemic stroke is atherosclerosis, or fatty deposits (plaque) that line the vessel walls.”

What are the symptoms of an ischemic stroke? These are the symptoms of an ischemic stroke that one should seek medical attention for.

Numbness in one side of the body or certain organs

Headache

Loss of balance

Loss of comprehension

Sudden loss of vision

What are the risk factors? There are multiple risk factors that can lead to an ischemic stroke. Some of them, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, can be:

High blood pressure and high blood cholesterol

History of comorbidities like heart disease or diabetes

Smoking, excessive alcohol use

Lack of exercise and obesity

Old age

Oral contraceptives

Is there a cure for this? An ischemic stroke can’t be “cured.” But with help from a medical professional, it can be managed. It’ll involve leading a healthier lifestyle – balanced weight, eating nutritiously, working out, managing blood pressure, cholesterol levels, etc.