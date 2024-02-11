Actor Mithun Suffers From Ischemic Stroke: All You Need To Know About Condition

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalised following an ischemic cerebrovascular brain stroke, on Saturday, 10 February, in Kolkata.
The actor had complained of chest pain. An official statement from Apollo Hospitals said,
“Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out, including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist.”
Chakraborty has been diagnosed with an ischemic cerebrovascular accident (stroke) of the brain. FIT tells you all that you need to know.
What is ischemic stroke? According to the American Stroke Association, “An ischemic stroke occurs when a vessel supplying blood to the brain is obstructed. It accounts for about 87% of all strokes. The main cause of ischemic stroke is atherosclerosis, or fatty deposits (plaque) that line the vessel walls.”
What are the symptoms of an ischemic stroke? These are the symptoms of an ischemic stroke that one should seek medical attention for.
Numbness in one side of the body or certain organs
Headache
Loss of balance
Loss of comprehension
Sudden loss of vision
What are the risk factors? There are multiple risk factors that can lead to an ischemic stroke. Some of them, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, can be:
High blood pressure and high blood cholesterol
History of comorbidities like heart disease or diabetes
Smoking, excessive alcohol use
Lack of exercise and obesity
Old age
Oral contraceptives
Is there a cure for this? An ischemic stroke can’t be “cured.” But with help from a medical professional, it can be managed. It’ll involve leading a healthier lifestyle – balanced weight, eating nutritiously, working out, managing blood pressure, cholesterol levels, etc.
