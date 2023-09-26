How Much Salt Does an Average Indian Consume? ICMR Study Throws Light

An average Indian adult consumes 8 grams of salt daily, higher than the recommended limit of 5 grams by the World Health Organisation (WHO), according to an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) survey published in Nature Portfolio.

The big point: The purpose of the study was to assess the awareness, behavior and determinants of salt intake in the adult population between 18 and 69 years.

It noted a higher consumption pattern of 8.9 grams daily in men, as compared to women with 7.1 grams intake. Further, a higher daily salt intake was observed:

Employed: 8.6 grams

Tobacco users: 8.3 grams

Persons with obesity: 9.2 grams

Raised blood pressure: 8.5 grams

What was done? The survey measured urinary sodium among 3000 individuals between the ages of 18-69 years. The population was randomly selected, which belonged to both rural and urban areas.