Makeup Tips For Beginners: Common Mistakes To Avoid

1. Overwashing your wash

Cleansing or washing the face is the first and the most important step in makeup. Everyone has a different skin type, and with age, our skin undergoes many changes. And if you apply foundation and notice dry, flaky skin, it is a sign that you need to stop over-washing your face. It is recommended to wash your face twice daily using a mild, gentle cleanser. It helps in smooth and even base applications.

2. Applying makeup on dry skin

One of the biggest makeup mistakes is applying makeup on dry skin which makes the face look dull, cracked, old, and tired. It is recommended to apply makeup on a properly moisturized face. So, ensure that the face is properly hydrated before you apply makeup.

3. Applying makeup in the wrong lighting

In regards to makeup, you need to test the products that suit your face and skin in natural lighting. Trying on makeup in artificial lighting may result in wrong base choices and uneven application which doesn't make your makeup look flattering.

4. Avoid using the wrong blending technique

Makeup is not just about dabbing on a blush or eyeshadow. Applying even a neutral shade will look unnatural and out of place if you don't blend it properly. Mastering the art of blending is the only way to make your makeup look natural. Makeup that isn’t blended well can look quite comical.