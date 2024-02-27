Menopause Skin Care: Tips To Tackle Menopause Skin Problems

1. Wear sunscreen before you step out in the sun. You still have time to prevent the new age spots from forming and the SPF may also help lighten the already existing sunspots. You need to apply sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher in all areas that aren't covered by clothing.

2. Make an appointment for a skin cancer screening. The risk of getting skin cancer increases with age thus skin cancer screenings become important with aging. Skin cancer sometimes looks like an age spot or other dark spot on the skin. Spot treatment may help fade the spot but they may also delay the treatment giving the cancer time to possibly grow and spread. Go to a dermatologist for skin screening who will recommend the right spot treatments as per the requirement.

3. Use hydrating and mild products- In menopause, skin tends to become dry and loses the ability to hold water. Harsh products can strip the skin of its natural oils thus use a moisturizer with hyaluronic acid or glycerin. You can also opt for exfoliation or microdermabrasion under a dermatologist since trying one of these at home may cause more harm than good.

4. Try different methods for face hair removal- The levels of female hormones fall during menopause which gives rise to unwanted hair under your chin and along your jawline or above your lip. Waxing may help at times but since the skin becomes thin, waxing may result in tearing and bleeding of skin. You can opt for laser hair removal and a prescription hair-reduction cream from your dermatologist.