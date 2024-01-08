Stroke Prevention Diet: 8 Foods to Eat To Reduce the Risk Of Stroke

1. Coffee

Coffee is useful for more than a boost of energy. According to a study, regular coffee drinkers tend to have a 20 percent lower incidence of stroke than people who rarely drink coffee. Tea drinkers also seem to have a similar risk reduction, so it is recommended to add a cup of coffee or tea to your daily routine.

2. Chocolate

Dark chocolate usually is known for its cardiovascular benefits, but it has been found that both dark and milk chocolate aid in the prevention of strokes. The high concentrations of flavonoids found in chocolate possess anti-inflammatory and anti-clotting properties, that help reduce blood pressure and harmful cholesterol.

3. Tomatoes

While fruits and vegetables in general help combat strokes, tomatoes have the added benefit of containing lycopene, which has been linked to a significant reduction in the risk of a stroke. People who consume tomatoes regularly are nearly 60 percent less likely to suffer a stroke compared to those with little or no lycopene in their diet.

4. Salmon

Fish are high in proteins, and hence fight against stroke, but salmon has special recognition for its potent omega-3 fatty acid content. Essential fatty acids are responsible for optimal brain and heart health, but are not produced naturally by the body and need to be part of a healthy diet. Fresh fish also contain antioxidants that reduce the damage caused by free radical cell damage.