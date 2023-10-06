Sridevi’s Death: What Is a Low-Salt Diet & Why Do Nutritionists Warn Against It?

After years of silence on the subject, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, speaking to the media recently, claimed that Sridevi’s death in 2018 was "not natural but accidental" – and was allegedly a result of her following fad diets.

"She wanted to make sure she’s in good shape so that, on screen, she looks good. From the time she was married to me, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions, and the doctor kept on saying she had a low blood pressure issue,” Kapoor claimed.

FIT spoke to Dr Namita Nadar, HOD, Dietetics, at Noida’s Fortis Hospital and Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, the chief nutritionist at Apollo Hospital, to understand the health impact of a low-salt diet, especially on women.