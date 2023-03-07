Holi Skincare: How to Prevent Allergic Reactions?

With Holi just around the corner, FIT reached out to an expert to understand how different skin types can react to Holi colours and what can be done to prevent such reactions.
(Photo: iStock/Altered by FIT)
Whether you celebrate Holi or not, you might have come across people who've had allergic skin reactions to colours.
With the festival just around the corner, FIT reached out to Dr BL Jangid, Dermatologist, SkinQure Clinic, to understand how different skin types can react to Holi colours and what can be done to prevent such reactions.
Which skin types are susceptible to allergic reactions? What can I do if my skin feels irritated? What products should I apply before stepping out on Holi? We answer your FAQs.
Can Holi colours be damaging to the skin?
According to Dr Jangid, different colours react differently to the skin depending on the “concentration of chemicals” and how “aggressive” they are.
Depending on how a particular chemical reacts to your skin, it can leave it feeling:
Dry
Itchy
Irritable
Or it could even lead to a rash.
What symptoms/reactions should I look out for after Holi?
Dr Jangid stated that even though the effects are usually seen on parts of the body that had direct exposure to the colours, reactions can occur across a person’s body as well. Some symptoms that are commonly seen are:
Redness
Bumpy/swollen skin
Rashes
Warm and itchy skin
But besides this, internal conditions such as asthma can also be aggravated.
Which skin types are more at risk?
The skin types that are at an increased risk of allergic reactions are:
Sensitive skin
Dry skin
Dermatitis
Additionally, those who suffer from Mixed Sensitive Skin Syndrome can also be at risk of adverse reactions to colours.
Can I protect myself from these reactions?
Dr Jangid explains that there are multiple tests you can administer, such as ‘patch tests’, where a small portion of your skin is exposed to a chemical to observe the reaction it has.
But in time for Holi, you can take precautions like:
Using coconut oil
Moisturising your skin thoroughly
Oiling your hair
What if I have sensitive skin?
In case you have sensitive skin, here are some things that might help you:
Regular upkeep of skin to maintain its healthiness
Prevention of any rashes or redness prior to the festival
Visiting a doctor and taking prescribed medication to eliminate/ control present skin conditions
Keeping the celebration limited to 1-2 hours to avoid extensive exposure
Playing Holi with dry colours
What can I do in case of an allergic reaction?
In the case of an allergic reaction, Dr Jangid recommends using antiallergic/ antihistamine medicines.
However, in case of a severe reaction, consult a dermatologist.
