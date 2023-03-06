Holi 2023: Know the 10 Best Tricks To Protect Your Smartphone From Damage

The festival of colors 'Holi' is almost around the corner. People of India, celebrate this festival with great zeal and enthusiasm. Be it applying colors on each other or sharing sweets, Holi is all about fun and happiness.

This year Holi will be celebrated on 8 March 2023. On every occasion people love to click picture and capture videos to make the festival a memorable one, and Holi is no different.

After a hiatus of almost 3 years due to pandemic, this year people would love to enjoy the Holi at its best and click as many pictures as they can. But do you know? The color and water used in Holi might damage your costly smartphone in more than one ways. But that should not prevent you from enjoying the festival.

We have curated some best tips and tricks for you to protect your smartphone from damage while enjoying the Holi.