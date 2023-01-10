Ignored Skincare In My 20s & Paid a Price: Lessons By a 30-Something

"I don't use any products" – This was my go-to phrase, which I said with immense pride, when I was younger. All I can say is that it didn't age well.

It is important to take good care of your skin and have a healthy skincare routine, especially in your 20s and 30s. It helps in strengthening and preparing your skin for its ageing journey down the road.

The collagen and elastic production during that age is really strong – but not forever.