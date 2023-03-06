10 Unique Ways To Celebrate Holi 2023 Other Than Playing With Colours

4. Manjul Kuli in Kerala- It is the name for the Holi celebration in Kerala in which people visit Gosripuram Thiruma’s Konkani temple on the first day and play Holi with water and turmeric on the next day. They dich the colors completely, they also sing traditional folk songs with grace and serenity.

5. Shigmo in Goa- Holi celebration is known as Shigmo in Goa. It is celebrated with a massive procession on the streets in Panjim, including performances by dance troupes and cultural depiction of mythological tales in short plays by the artists. people decorate their boats with mythological themes to add charm to the celebration.

6. Yosang in Manipur- Holi celebration in Manipur is known as Yosang and it is celebrated for 5 days. Firstly, people pay tribute to Pakhangba, the God. After the sun sets, people gather to burn the hut. Then the kids in the village visit the neighborhood to collect donations. On the second and third day, local bands perform in the temples and seek donations. On the last two days people play with colors and water.

7. Dhulandi Holi in Haryana- Dhulandi Holi in the state of Haryana is a celebration of the bond between Bhabhi (sister-in-law) and Devar (brother-in-law). This relationship is believed to be a relationship of pranks and annoying each other. On this special day, Bhabhis get an advantage to drag their Devars in mock rage. This is how they payback for the gags they play. The celebration also involves smearing colors and splashing water on each other.