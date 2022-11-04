'Don't Mess With Steroid-Based Skincare': Why Doctors Want to Raise Awareness

Steroid Based Skincare Creams, Ointments Can Do More Harm Than Good, say doctors.
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/ FIT)
If you went digging in your dresser right now, chances are you might find a tube or two with steroids listed in the ingredients.
"It is so common. Around 20 percent of the patients that come to the OPD have misused this steroid," says Dr Manish Jangra, Dermatologist at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi, about Betnovate, a common household ointment used for a slew of skin issues.
Topical steroids are everywhere from fairness creams, and antifungal creams, to acne creams.
"But, most don't accept (they use them)," he adds.
Dr Jangra along with other dermatologists at RML hospital have launched a campaign to spread awareness about the overuse and misuse of topical steroids, particularly in over-the-counter skincare creams.
...mainly because if overused or incorrectly used, it can lead to a string of side effects.
The dermatologists we spoke to recount several instances of young people with fairly good skin come in with severe redness, peeling, and hypersensitivity as a result of overusing topical steroids.
"Steroids give instant relief in skin disease, so people tend to use it for various indications. But it is not a treatment for many of these issues, and is contraindicative for infections," Dr Ananta Khurana, Professor of Dermatology, at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, tells FIT.
Speaking to FIT for a previous article, Dr Sachin Dhawan, Senior Consultant Dermatologist, Fortis Memorial Research Institute explained, "Steroid-based skin lightening creams can cause the capillaries in your face to swell up.”
"Chemists have some fixed combination of medication like Quadriderm, Tetraderm that contain antibacterial, antifungal and steroids," says Dr Jangra, adding, these formulas also tend to be very potent.
These side effects, they explain can take months and months to treat.
Well, they shouldn’t be.
Dr Manish Jagra explains that steroids are Schedule H drugs, “which can only be given with a prescription from a doctor by law.”
"The national council of dermatologists has also fought many legal battles to stop the sales of OTC steroid creams," explains Dr Khurana.
Dr Khurana goes on to say that not much has come out of them. "There are no checks on them, and very potent formulae of steroids continue to be given OTC."
To counter this rampant misuse of steroids, Dr Khurana and Dr Jangra talk about the campaign launched by dermatologists at RML hospital.
"We have put up hoardings in the OPDs, waiting area, and we have started making patients aware of the preparations that they get in chemist shops," says Dr Manish Jangra.
"Steroids are very helpful to us, but they also have side effects, so we have to use them every carefully, and should be used for a short time only," explains Dr Jangra.
"There are also life-threatening side effects that can develop if a person has abused injectable or oral steroids for long," adds Dr Khurana.
During the second wave of COVID in India, steroid overuse was linked to a surge in cases of mucormycosis.
At the time, speaking to FIT, Dr Aparna Mahajan, Consultant, ENT, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad explained, "steroids can also reduce our immunity, and have the tendency to increase blood sugar levels, even in non-diabetics. They can also create the ideal environment that allows the infection to spread."
"Even we dermatologists do give steroids sometimes when it is indicated," says Dr Jangra.
