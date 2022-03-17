The Nasty World of Chemical Holi Colours: How Can They Affect Your Organs?

Holi is here and it will be celebrated with a lot of josh this time, since it was not possible for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holi is played with lots of colours, and it's important to keep safety in mind and play with eco-friendly colours.

Various types of colours are available like paste colours, dry colours, watercolours. Industrial dyes are widely used as they are cheap and bright. These dyes have detrimental effects on humans as they were never meant for playing Holi.

Metallic pastes: These pastes are used for a silver, golden and/or black effect. These colours can cause eye allergies, blindness, skin irritation, skin cancers, and even kidney failure.

While it's a very popular practice in youngsters, the use of metallic pastes during holi is highly discouraged in view of the harmful effects.