The Nasty World of Chemical Holi Colours: How Can They Affect Your Organs?

Avoid making mistakes during Holi, because the wrong colours can cause serious health problems.
Holi is here and it will be celebrated with a lot of josh this time, since it was not possible for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holi is played with lots of colours, and it's important to keep safety in mind and play with eco-friendly colours.
Various types of colours are available like paste colours, dry colours, watercolours. Industrial dyes are widely used as they are cheap and bright. These dyes have detrimental effects on humans as they were never meant for playing Holi.
Metallic pastes: These pastes are used for a silver, golden and/or black effect. These colours can cause eye allergies, blindness, skin irritation, skin cancers, and even kidney failure.
While it's a very popular practice in youngsters, the use of metallic pastes during holi is highly discouraged in view of the harmful effects.
Dry colours: Commonly called as gulaal, dry colours are a mix of toxic heavy metals like lead, chromium, cadmium, copper, mercury, nickel, and asbestos.
Other problems include conjunctivitis and hair loss.
Water Colours: These colours commonly use gentian violet dye as colourant. Gentian violet is a hazardous chemical that can cause many serious health problems.
Instead, opt to use eco-friendly colours made of flower petals, herbs, vegetable extract, and turmeric.
Keep an eye out for any of these symptoms post your Holi party.
If you experience fever, nausea, vomiting, red eyes, difficulty seeing, skin eruptions, burning skin, dizziness, confusion, inability to concentrate, headaches, and/or blurred vision consult a doctor immediately.
Or better yet, avoid this entirely by playing with eco-friendly colours instead.
