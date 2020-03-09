Happy Holi 2020: How To Play A Safe and Eco-Friendly Holi?

Holi, the festival of colours, is one of the biggest festivals in India after Diwali. The festival is celebrated all across the country and is even observed in other countries as well. However, the enthusiasm of celebrating the festival makes people forget how to protect their skin and hair from the colours containing harmful chemicals.

Using low-cost, artificial and bright colours which contains harmful chemicals like lead oxide, mercury sulphite etc can be very harmful. To avoid this, check the tips given below to play a safe and chemical-free Holi.