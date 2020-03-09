Happy Holi 2020: How To Play A Safe and Eco-Friendly Holi?
Holi, the festival of colours, is one of the biggest festivals in India after Diwali. The festival is celebrated all across the country and is even observed in other countries as well. However, the enthusiasm of celebrating the festival makes people forget how to protect their skin and hair from the colours containing harmful chemicals.
Using low-cost, artificial and bright colours which contains harmful chemicals like lead oxide, mercury sulphite etc can be very harmful. To avoid this, check the tips given below to play a safe and chemical-free Holi.
How To Play Safe Holi?
- Use Herbal Home-Made Colours
People can make their own homemade colours for Holi with the use of red sandalwood powder, hibiscus flowers, turmeric powder, Heena powder, tesu flowers etc. This will help them in taking care of their skins with colours containing chemicals and playing an eco-friendly and natural Holi.
- Avoid Throwing Water Balloons
Throwing water balloons is mostly observed by children. It can be very risky if it is hit on sensitive parts like eyes etc. It is also observed that balloons are filled with different colours containing harmful chemicals, which can also harm a person.
- Avoid Using Colours With Chemicals
Most of the people in India play Holi with very harmful, inexpensive, fake and bright colours regardless of its side effects. These colours contain chemicals including lead and silver like lead oxide, mercury sulphate etc. It can harm the skin immensely, so it is recommended that Holi be celebrated with natural homemade or colours purchased by trusted vendors which are of good quality.
- Things To Apply Before Playing Holi
For safety measures, it is recommended that people apply a good moisturiser on their skin before playing Holi so that a protective layer is formed on the skin and the impact of various chemicals can be reduced. Apart from this, people should also apply oil (preferably coconut oil) on their hair to protect it from not getting dry and prevent the colours from touching the scalp.
