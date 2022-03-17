Holi Snacking: We Binge on Gujiya to Thandai, Mathri to Mithai

Jeet Bhalle is famous in west Delhi for their lip smacking plate of Thande-Thande Dahi Bhalle. It is run by Gayatri who took over the shop after her husband's demise and has been running the shop for over 12 years now.

A plate of dahi bhalla overflows with cold curd, spices, and tangy chutney. The combination of melt-in-mouth bhalle and crispy papdi is irresistible. It is a must-try street food in the scorching summers. A plate of dahi bhalle comes at Rs 110.